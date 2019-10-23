Strongest athletes at World Armwrestling Championship in Constanta

More than 1,200 athletes from 53 countries are set to participate in the World Armwrestling Championship to take place at the Exhibition Pavilion in Constanta over October 26-November 4, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

"The strongest athletes in the world are going to compete in Constanta. (...) The 41st edition of the strongest tournament is ready to start, at the same time with the 22nd edition of the World Armwrestling Championship for persons with disabilities. The entire competition is organised by the Romanian Armwrestling Association "Brat de Fier" [Iron Arms - editor's note] and "World Armwrestling Federation WAF," is financed by the Constanta Municipality Hall and will take place at the Exhibition Pavilion," reads a press release of the "Brat de Fier" Association.Some of the more than 1,200 athletes who announced their participation will arrive to Constanta from Asia, USA or Africa, especially for this ample event, mentioned the organisers.According to them, Romania will participate with tens of athletes, some of whom are national, European and even world champions, among whom multiple world champion Ion Oncescu and the famous Radu Valahu