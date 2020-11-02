STS, not collecting people location information, but developing additional functionality of Corona-Forms app

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) is not developing an application based on collecting people location information, but an additional functionality of the Corona-Forms app, currently used by medical authorities, STS shows in a press release, according to AGERPRES.

The clarification comes as a result of the information spread in the public space regarding the computer systems developed by STS for the Ministry of Health that would support the prevention of the novel coronavirus spread.

According to the source, the new functionality will allow a medical monitoring of COVID-19 cases, based on information entered in the application by the entities provided for in the Minister of Health Order to approve the information flow used in reporting SARS-CoV-2 virus infection data.

At the request of the Ministry of Health, the addresses declared during the epidemiological investigation by the people having tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be presented in an internal graphical map interface on the Corona-Forms platform. This functionality will only be available to decision makers and will allow filtering confirmed cases with the novel coronavirus, by area, down to street level.

STS reiterates that this functionality does not involve monitoring people.