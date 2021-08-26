Students' association: Gov't hinders increase in students' QoL while supplementing political parties subsidies

The National Alliance of Romania's Student Organizations (ANOSR) is criticizing, on Thursday, the Government for the way it is managing public funds, accusing it of allotments "by the stroke of a pen" and depending on "arbitrary interests", by which it is slowing down the increase in the quality of life of students, while increasing the subsidies of political parties.

"The message that the Government is sending to the students of Romania is that the needs of the political parties are a priority, which raises a lot of questions if other measures that regard the performance and the equity of the higher education system, as well as the employability of students will not remain 'important' only in closed drawers. (...) Despite the prior statements of the Prime Minister of Romania, Mr. Florin Citu, regarding the subsidies for political parties, the Government he leads proposes the supplementation of funds from the state budget for these subsidies. (...) We request, still, adequate financing and measures for the issues of students, which should not remain only PR pages in the Governing program," states the ANOSR, in a release.

"It is hard for us to figure out how badly the situation of students has to deteriorate, affected by the pandemic and lacking any dedicated mechanism, for the Government to wake up to reality," stated the chairman of the ANOSR, Horia-Serban Onita, quoted in the release.

According to the organization, the information presented by the Government regarding the budget revision that is to be adopted this week shows that the sums for subsidies allotted to political parties will be increased from 162 million RON to 265 million RON, Agerpres informs.