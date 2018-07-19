Students from 18 countries attends 58th edition of summer school of Romanian language, culture, civilisation

The University of Bucharest (UB) organises the 58th edition of its summer school of Romanian language, culture and civilisation to be attended by 28 foreign students, July 23 - August 6.

"The event aims to enrich the Romanian language concepts of foreign students and to familiarise them with important parts of the Romanian culture and civilisation. Dedicated to the celebration of the December 1, 1918 Greater Union Centennial and the commemoration of Romanian poet Nichita Stanescu, the Bucharest University summer school of the will gather together for two weeks, 28 young people from countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Greece, Switzerland, Croatia, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Poland, Denmark, Macedonia, Nigeria and Bangladesh," UB reported on Friday.The young people will participate in intensive Romanian language courses, workshops and conferences on Romanian culture and civilisation, in cultural events and they will also be visiting museums.For the first time, two workshops will be provided - "Mass Media and Advertising" and "Comics" - for the beginning students of Romanian.In addition, cultural and social events will include meetings with writers and literary critics, interpretations and debates on filmmaker Cristian Mungiu's filmography, a less conventional meeting involving traditional Romanian musical instruments, and a musical evening at the Romanian Athenaeum.The Romanian language courses and conferences will be provided by teachers of the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest, specialists in linguistics, literature and communications, with a rich experience in teaching and testing Romanian as a foreign language, both in the country and abroad (at the Romanian Language lecturer's offices at major European universities). At the end of these courses, participants can take a Romanian language certification exam in accordance with the European Language Passport standards."The visits to the museums in Bucharest (the Dimitrie Gusti National Museum of the Village, the National Museum of Romania's Arts, the Museum Bucharest City Museum - the Filipescu-Cesianu Mansion) and major cultural, touristic and religious attractions in central Romania (Peles Castle, Sambata de Sus Monastery, Bran Castle) will round up the cultural profile of contemporary Romania," according to UB.Initiated in the 1960s in Sinaia, under the spiritual patronage of linguist Alexandru Rosetti and led by Professor Boris Cazacu for a long time, the summer courses represent the oldest initiative of a Romanian university to promote the Romanian language and culture in the world. Over the course of six decades, more than 5,200 students, numerous academics from the country and abroad, as well as academicians, intellectuals and artists have attended.