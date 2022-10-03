Students request appointment of honest, competent minister who can keep away from political interference

The National Council of Students called on President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to appoint a new Minister of Education who should be a person "of integrity", whose professional skills cannot be questioned and who can stay away from any political interference and understand the need of implementing a "real" and "courageous" reform.

"The National Council of Students called on the Prime Minister and the President of Romania to treat with the utmost responsibility the situation in which we find ourselves and to appoint, in the shortest possible time, a new minister who meets the following criteria: to be a person of integrity, whose professional skills cannot be called into question not even for a second, a person with a well-defined vision of how the education system should look in the future, a person who can stay away from any political interference that affects education even now, a person who understands the need to implement a real and courageous reform in the system and, last but not least, to be a person who understands the need for a solid partnership with the most important stakeholders involved in the educational act: students, teachers and parents," the organization conveyed in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"For four days, education has not had a minister with full powers, who can be actively involved in solving the most serious problems that the system is facing in this period: the implementation of the legislative reform related to the 'Educated Romania' program, the provision of the necessary budgetary resources to offer free transport for commuter students and, last but not least, solving the obstacles caused by the energy crisis, which calls into question how schools will function this winter," explained the National Council of Students., told Agerpres.

Sorin Cimpeanu resigned last Thursday from the position of Minister of Education. A few days ago, the journalist Emilia Sercan had accused Cimpeanu of plagiarizing a university course and of "fraudulently appropriating the authorship" of several chapters previously signed by other authors.