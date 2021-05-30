Students study in the yellow scenario in 258 localities in the country

In 258 localities in Romania, students study in the yellow scenario, because the infection rate with the new coronavirus is higher than 1 per thousand inhabitants - the Ministry of Education announces.

Thus, in these schools, those in the 6th - 7th and 9th - 11th grades have online courses. In the other over 2.900 localities, classes are held physically.

For most students, vacation begins in 19 days.

High school graduates finish their courses next Friday, in order to take the Baccalaureate Exam.

Eighth graders go on vacation on June 11, then they will have the National Assessment, according to romania-actualitati.ro.