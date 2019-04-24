 
     
Subsidies worth over 6 million euro wired into parties' account in April

gds.ro
bani

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) wired in April a subsidy totaling 28,742,260.28 lei (over 6 million euro) into the account of the political parties, according to data released on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the amount of the AEP subsidy paid to each political party's account in April is:

* Social Democratic Party - 16,351,359.15 lei

* National Liberal Party - 7,496,157.83 lei

* Save Romania Union - 2,204,416.39 lei

* Alliance of Liberals and Democrats - 1,629,367.73 lei

* People's Movement Party - 1,060,959.18 lei

AEP states that the granting of the monthly subsidy from the state budget to the National Union for the Progress of Romania, determined according to the legislation in the field, was suspended by the decision of the AEP president in 2016 and will be kept in the amount of mandate according to the provisions of art. 24 par. (5) of Law no. 334/2006, republished.

AGERPRES

