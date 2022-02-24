 
     
Substantial strengthening of Eastern Flank is required in this tense context, says President Iohannis

A "substantial" strengthening of the Eastern Flank is required in the current context, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, after the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), Agerpres reports.

"Our strength is first and foremost this: we are united, we are fearless and we stand firm, together, in the face of an aggressor who, through his actions, threatens the peace of the entire planet," the head of state said.

He added that "in these tragic times, our thoughts are directed to the Ukrainian people, to all Ukrainian women, men and children, who are forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and they never wanted".

