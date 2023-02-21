Suceava: 2.5M people, 700,000 vehicles cross Siret in past year

Approximately 2.5 million people, including 400,000 minors, and over 700,000 vehicles have passed through the Siret border crossing point since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Ukraine, Suceava County Council Chairman Gheorghe Flutur said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Flutur went on a working visit to the construction site of a new customs point being built on European funds worth 10 million euros.

He said that this investment is very important and will significantly shorten the time it takes for lorries to clear customs, told Agerpres.

"The investment means the modernisation of the border point, including the construction of scanning tunnels to check the lorries, which will lead to the shortening of their customs clearance time and will facilitate their faster passage through the check point (...) Through the Siret customs, almost 2.5 million people, including 400,000 minors, and over 700,000 vehicles passed (...) There were hard times, peak times. This time last year it was much colder, it was minus 10 degrees Celsius, and now I see that the traffic is very light. I'd say that good things have happened. On the one hand, the investment in the customs point, and on the other hand, the European funds allocated last December by the European Commission for the construction of the A7 highway, the Pascani - Suceava - Siret portion, because the A7 will come up to this point. That's why I'm glad that the customs point is also being worked on and there are chances that soon the highway section that will come up to here will also be opened," said Flutur.