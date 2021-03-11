Supreme court rejects DNA's request to place former minister Elena Udrea under judicial control

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) definitively rejected on Thursday the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA)'s request to place former minister Elena Udrea under judicial control, with a ban on leaving the country, in the case in which she was convicted by the first court to eight years in prison.

The supreme court rejected, as unfounded, the prosecutors' appeal, after Udrea also received a favorable decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

Elena Udrea was sentenced, on March 2, by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to eight years in prison for committing crimes of instigating bribe taking and money laundering, in the case regarding the financing of Traian Basescu's 2009 election campaign.The decision is not final, but after a few days the DNA requested that Udrea be placed under judicial control, with a ban on leaving the country, given the statements she made about the judge who convicted her, but also the possibility that she leaves Romania before being definitively convicted, as it happened in 2018, when she fled to Costa Rica.