Survey finds 7 in 10 Romanians don't have saving routine, randomly put money aside

More than half of Romanians consider that saving is very important, compared to 44 percent in 2020 and 36 percent in 2019, but at the same time 71 percent of the respondents do not have a saving routine and only randomly put money aside, reveals the annual survey conducted by Erste Group in Central and Eastern European countries, Agerpres informs.

Banca Comerciala Romana marked World Savings Day (October 31) by revealing the results of the "Money Matters" survey conducted by Erste Group in the CEE region. The numbers show that the Romanians are making progress as regards financial education, but still lack the discipline of regularly putting money aside.

According to the survey, 51 percent of Romanians consider that saving is very important, compared to 44 percent in 2020 and 36 percent in 2019, but at the same time 71 percent of the respondents do not have a saving routine and only randomly put money aside, after they settle their current expenses. In most countries in the region, 1 in 2 of the surveyed reported saving a fixed amount every month, which points to a better organization of expenditures and the prioritization of savings.

Romanians save on average 309 lei per month, the equivalent of 58 euros, for an average net wage of 3,541 lei. The average monthly amount saved across the region is 120 euros, by 31.86 percent more compared to 2017, when it was just 91 euros. The Romanians' monthly saving amount has increased constantly, reaching 309 lei - by 8.5 percent more from 286 lei in 2020, and 14.8 percent higher than 269 lei in 2019.

