Switzerland-Romania Chamber of Commerce elects Adriana Cioca its chair

Romanian and Swiss entrepreneurs and investors, members of the Switzerland-Romania Chamber of Commerce (CCE-R), have a new board of directors consisting of eight members, elected at a general assembly meeting on April 15, 2024 in Bucharest.

Subsequently, on April 19, the new board of CCE-R elected a new chair, namely Adriana Cioca, managing director of Artemis Romania, part of Artemis Holding Switzerland.

"My mission is to continue and amplify the valuable work I have done so far with the CCE-R team. We will promote collaboration between members and develop innovative projects that support the interests of our members, both in Romania and Switzerland. We will continue to identify and create profitable business opportunities and support the growth of companies within this dynamic community," said Cioca.

Cioca has extensive experience with family businesses and has coordinated national and international projects in FMCG, real estate, aviation and agriculture. A graduate of an MBA program at the WU Executive Academy business school in Vienna and a specialist programme at Harvard, Cioca attended Management doctoral studies at the Valahia University of Targoviste.

The Swiss-Romanian Chamber of Commerce counts 117 members from various sectors that together generate revenues of EUR 19.8 billion globally and employ over 18,000 people.

Switzerland is ranking 8th among the largest investors in Romania, with cumulative investments of EUR 4 billion at the end of 2023, representing 3.7% of the total stock of foreign direct investments, according to data with the National Bank of Romania.

The Switzerland-Romania Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association with a history of 24 years in Romania that aims to facilitate business relations between Swiss and Romanian investors and to provide economic information and advice to companies interested in developing business in the two countries.

Supported by the Swiss Embassy in Romania, CCE-R has become the main player of Romanian-Swiss economic relations over the past two decade, having set up 10 working groups designed to assist CCE-R members and also the communities in which they operate.