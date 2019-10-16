Tariceanu: ALDE can back Orban Cabinet, but not unconditionally, no PMP and no OUG on Justice

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) may back in Parliament the investiture of the Orban Government, but not unconditionally, the party's leader, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday, adding that the conditions include maintaining the flat tax, continuing the large infrastructure projects, no emergency ordinances on Justice and no People Movement's Party (PMP) representatives in the Cabinet.

"Last night we had a meeting with all the ALDE MPs, we had a very long and very useful discussion to outline the position we will take in the discussion with the PNL [the National Liberal Party] delegation. I expect that these days, Ludovic Orban, as prime minister-designate, will come to a discussion, let's even call it a negotiation, for which we have outlined the conditions we have in order to support the Government. I have stated in principle that, yes, we can support a Government, but not unconditionally. We will have some conditions, some of them I have mentioned in public, no emergency ordinances on Justice, so as to respect, I believe that also goes for PNL, the result of the referendum, even if we voted against it. I think it is normal to respect the result of the referendum. We want to maintain the flat tax, we want to know exactly what are the large infrastructure policies the budget effort of the future Government is to focus on and not only the budget effort, but also that of organizing and monitoring the works and there will probably be others," said Tariceanu, in the Senate.Asked about the special section for the magistrates' investigation, Tariceanu stressed that ALDE will not accept an emergency ordinance on Justice. "With regard to special section for the magistrates' investigation, I have made it very clear that I do not see why they are causing a disturbance, as long as it works with the same responsibilities as when it was under the control of DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate], and now when it is under the authority of the CSM [the Superior Council of Magistrates], which is the guarantor of the independence of Justice, I think there are more chances for the department to do its duty and not to go about as was done in the past when over 2,000 magistrates had case files with the DNA, which were of course used to blackmail them."He recalled that there is a draft law in Parliament with a number of amendments that also concern this section. "I think that it is very useful to hold a public debate, in which professional associations, the press should participate and, of course, it is for Parliament to decide in the end. (...) As far as ALDE is concerned, if any formula is tried to intervene again with an OUG in Justice, then we cannot grant support for the formation of the Government, so we will not grant the vote," added Tariceanu.On the other hand, the ALDE leader stressed that, as long as there are political solutions for the formation of a Government and a majority, he does not see what would be the point of early elections, "other than prolonging the current Government's agony."He reaffirmed that ALDE will not enter the government. "I have discussed with my colleagues, our efforts will rather be oriented towards internal reconstruction and towards emphasizing ALDE's ideological profile as a liberal party. (...) We support the election of mayors in two rounds. An emergency ordinance can be given, but no very late, because we interfere with the electoral process. We haven't discuss this, but it is a requirement to move on to the election of mayors in two rounds," Tariceanu went on to say.