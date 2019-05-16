Tariceanu: Gov't should address EU courts in case of coutries refusing Romania's entry into Schengen

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told a press conference held Thursday in Satu Mare that the Government should address the European courts in the case of countries that oppose, for political reasons, Romania's entry into the Schengen area, and they should be forced to comply with the law.

"There are, in my opinion, levers and legal ways to resolve this issue. I mean, the Government should address the Union's legal courts, if certain countries do not want to comply with the European legislation they should certainly be compelled to observe it. Because the accession to Schengen is not conditioned by certain political criteria, but only by the criteria Romania has fulfilled," Tariceanu stated.

He said that Romania is not being treated fairly and the state representatives should carefully analyze the behavior and the relationship with the countries that refuse its entry into Schengen.

"Romania has met the accession criteria and there are a few countries that, for purely political reasons, oppose Romania's accession, which makes me believe that Romania is not treated fairly and I regret that the president, instead of taking notice of this matter and taking advantage of his attending the European Councils and discussing this topic directly with the counterparts he meets there and with others, he avoid this topic. I think that Romania should analyze very closely the behavior and the relationship with the countries that refuse to accept our accession to Schengen. This is not a threat, but a direct discussion should be conducted, probably between the Romanian Government and the Dutch Government and have them on the table, we should be told very clearly what the elements are," Tariceanu said.