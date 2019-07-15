Tariceanu: Tomorrow we will propose replacement of Foreign Affairs minister; public perception affects work capacity

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced that the Central Political Bureau of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) will discuss on Monday the proposal to replace Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu from office due to the public perception created regarding his activity.

"I have informally talked with several leadership colleagues and tomorrow we will have a meeting of the Political Bureau, in which we will propose the removal from office of the Foreign Affairs minister. I think the public perception that was created on Foreign Minister affects his very own work capacity," Tariceanu told on Sunday private TV broadcaster Antena 3.The ALDE leader added that he talked with Teodor Melescanu, whom he appreciates, about the possibility of his replacement."I personally appreciate Theodore Melescanu, with whom I worked very many years (...), but we both know how hard it is to fight against the public perception (...). I also had a discussion with him on this topic. (...) We have some proposals for candidates and (...) Central Political Bureau will select one of these candidates, my colleagues will announce the decision after the sitting," said Tariceanu.He specified that he would not be present at the meeting because he is on vacation.