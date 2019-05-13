Tariceanu: We want subsidies for Romanian farmers comparable to those in other European countries

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Monday in Calarasi that the subsidies granted by the EU to Romanian farmers should be at the level of those practiced in other European countries, such as France and Germany, according to Agerpres.

"We want Romanian farmers to reach a level of subsidizing comparable to that of other European countries. All statistics show a remarkable evolution in agriculture in recent years, making Romania a real player on the agricultural market. Today, 17 percent of the subsidy budget is taken by France, and we take 4 or 5 percent. There are other countries that do not have such an important agricultural profile as ours, like Germany, for example, that also gets subsidies much higher than ours," said Tariceanu.

The ALDE leader wanted to tell the inhabitants of Calarasi, a county with a large agricultural share, that they should expect that this year agricultural subsidies will not increase, because the EU budget has a lower share as regards the agricultural policy .

"Because we are in Calarasi, which has a large share of agriculture, I want to tell you that I am very worried that in the future EU budget the share of expenditure on the common agricultural policy drops from 37 percent to 29 percent. This jeopardizes the increase of subsidies for the Romanian farmers. We are still far below the average level of subsidies in the EU," Tariceanu added.