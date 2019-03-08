Tariceanu: What happened in past 12 years with selective justice is a grave regress

The selective justice of the past 12 years is a grave regress, said, on Saturday, the chairman of the Senate and Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) chair, Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

He participated in the military and wreath-laying ceremony organized on the Day of anticommunist political prisoners and deportees from Romania in the 1944-1989 period at the "Wings" monument in the Free Press Square."We have made progress but we have also seen regress", he stated, when asked if Romania evolved following the fall of communism."What happened in the past 12 years with selective justice, justice that was used to eliminate intellectual elites, business elites, ordinary people who had to suffered, political figures, is a grave regress that happened," he said.The Senate chair also spoke of the obligation to return to normality."Today I see that there are many people who are aware of these grave slippages in the rule of law and it is our obligation to return to normality because, as I said, there cannot be democracy without liberty, there cannot be welfare without democracy and liberty," he emphasized.