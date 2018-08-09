 
     
TAROM puts up for sale 159 euro-worth round-trip tickets for the August 10-14 2018 interval

TAROM puts up for sale 159 euro-worth round-trip tickets for the August 10-14 2018 interval, for destinations in Europe and not only, the company informs on Friday, Agerpres informs.

Tickets that cost 159 euros, all fees included, are thus available for flights between Bucharest and Amman, Nice, Paris, Madrid and also between Timisoara and Paris and Cluj and Paris.

The travel period associated with this campaign, for the TAROM flights, is September 15-November 30 2018 (the date of the last return).

All passengers benefit from free hold luggage transportation and on board catering.

TAROM - the National Airline of Romania - was set up in 1954, operating under the subordination of the Ministry of Transportation, while also being a member of the SkyTeam Alliance as of June 25 2010. The national company operates more than 50 destinations of its own and also others with its code share partners.

Romania's carrier has one of the youngest fleets in Europe, made of 25 aircraft and has been a member of IATA (International Air Transport Association) as of 1993.

