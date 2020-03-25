TAROM suspends internal flights for two weeks

Romania's national airline TAROM suspended, as of Wednesday 12:00hrs, all the internal flights for the next 14 days, as a result of the new restrictions imposed to limit the spreading of the COVID-19 infection, according to a release published on the Facebook page of the company.

Moreover, as of Thursday, the flights to/from France and Germany are also suspended for at least two weeks."All passengers affected by the suspension of these flights can opt for the rescheduling of the journeys without penalty or the full reimbursement of unused tickets/segments," the company representatives underscored.TAROM apologizes for the delayed response to customers' requests and signals that, taking into account the large number of requests during this period, although the support staff has been supplemented, it will take a while until all requests are solved.