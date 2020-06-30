 
     
TAROM to operate several commercial flights to/from Greece, as of Wednesday

TAROM

As of Wednesday, 1 July 2020, Romanian Air Transport - TAROM airline will operate several commercial flights (operated without restrictions) to/from Greece, the airline announced on its Facebook page.

Thus, flights to/from Athens will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and flights to/from Thessaloniki on Thursdays and Sundays.

Moreover, TARON announced that, as a result of the decision of the Greek Government, as of 1 July, all passengers landing on any airport in Greece have the obligation to fill in the Passenger Locator Form, 48 hours before the flight to Greece.

The form can be downloaded from https://travel.gov.gr/#/.

Another form will be provided on board, which must be filled in and handed over upon request.

Moreover, as of 1 July, passengers who arrive on Greek airports from international trips could be randomly tested for COVID-19.

