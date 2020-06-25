 
     
Tataru: Contract to be signed on Friday and delivery of 115 million masks to low-income people to begin

Captura TV
Nelu Tataru

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, declared on Thursday that the contract for 115 million masks will be signed on Friday, to be distributed to low-income people.

"There were 14 companies that had a compliant offer, the first winner has 7 days to deliver the entire quantity. Tomorrow morning the contract will be signed and the delivery of 115 million masks will begin," Tataru said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

In his turn, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban explained that 2,300,000 people with low incomes benefit from these masks.

"It is very important to give this signal to people with lower incomes, to vulnerable people, who are waiting for this form of support and which is absolutely necessary as we see that there is a risk of an increased transmission level," the prime minister said.

