Tate brothers get rid of prohibition to leave Bucharest, can move freely around the country

A judge from the Bucharest Tribunal decided on Thursday that the brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, tried for human trafficking and rape, can leave the Capital city and the Ilfov County, being free to move around Romania.

In August, the Tate brothers escaped house arrest, being placed under judicial control, with several prohibitions, including not to exceed the territorial limit of Ilfov County and the Municipality of Bucharest, except with the prior approval of the preliminary chamber judge or of the court, agerpres reports.

The two brothers asked the court on Thursday for permission to leave Romania, with the obligation not to leave the territorial limits of Europe.

A magistrate from the court rejected their request, but gave them permission to move throughout Romania.During the investigation, the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors seized several assets owned by the Tate brothers in Romania: 15 plots of land and buildings located within the counties of Ilfov, Prahova and Brasov; 15 luxury cars; 14 luxury watches; 2 ingots and a medal, stocks in four companies; sums of money and cryptocurrencies.