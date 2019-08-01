 
     
Team Romania wins one gold, two silver medals at Central European Olympiad in Informatics

Team Romania secured one gold and two silver medals at the 26th Central European Olympiad in Informatics that took place July 23 - 29 in Bratislava, Slovakia, the Ministry of National Education said in a Wednesday release. 

The gold medalist is Theodor Pierre Moroianu, a 12th-grader from the Bucharest International High School of Informatics, while Laura Ioana Georgescu (12th grade, Bucharest International High School of Informatics) and Bogdan Sitaru (12th grade, 'Dinicu Golescu' National College in Campulung Muscel - Arges County) won the silver. 

This year's Olympiad gathered 55 competitors from 14 countries. 

The first edition of the Central European Olympiad in Informatics was held in Cluj-Napoca - Romania, in 1994, at the host country's initiative.

