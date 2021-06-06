Tecau and Krawietz qualify for quarterfinal of men's doubles event at Roland Garros

The Romanian-German pair formed by Horia Tecau and Kevin Krawietz has qualified for the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year at Roland Garros, on Saturday, in Paris, after defeating the pair formed by Jamie Murray (United Kingdom)/Bruno Soares (Brazil), by 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, agerpres reports.

Tecau and Krawietz, seeded ninth, have won against the pair seeded seventh after one hour and 37 minutes of play. Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open this year.

A break made the difference in each set. In the first set, Tecau and his partner won against their opponents' service at 2-1 and made the difference 4-1, ultimately winning by 6-3. In the second set, Murray and Soares started a break at 4-3, winning by 6-3. In the decisive set, Tecau and Krawietz started their break in the second game, stopping at 3-0, but managing to keep their lead, won by 6-3.The winners managed eight straight aces, but also committed seven double faults, as compared to their opponents' four double faults. Tecau and Krawietz were better on their first service, while Murray and Soares were better on their second.Tecau and Krawietz ensured for themselves a check worth 49,853 euro and 360 ATP points in the doubles' rankings.In the quarterfinals, the Romanian-German pair will play against Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who defeated, in the round of 16, Australian pair formed by Max Purcell and Luke Saville, by 6-4, 6-3.On April 25, Horia Tecau and Kevin Krawietz were defeated by Cabal and Farah, by 6-4, 6-2, in the final of the tournament in Barcelona.Tecau and Krawietz have two finals played this year, in Rotterdam and Barcelona.Tecau's best result at Roland Garros was a quarterfinal in the doubles' event in 2015, while Krawietz holds two consecutive titles, in 2019 and 2020, together with fellow German player Andreas Mies.