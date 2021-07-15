Tecau and Krawietz qualify for semifinals of Hamburg ATP tour

Romanian-German pair Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz qualified, on Wednesday, for the semifinals of the doubles' event of the 1,030,900-euro Hamburg ATP tournament, after 6-3, 6-2, with German pair Daniel Altmaier/Rudolf Molleker.

Top seeds Tecau and Krawietz obtained a quick victory, in just 54 minutes, without losing service, although Altmaier and Molleker had two opportunities to go on break.

Tecau and his partner ensured a cheque worth 17,960 euro and 180 ATP doubles points.In the next to last act on clay in Hamburg, the Romanian-German pair will square off against the winners of the match between Jamie Cerretani (USA)/Hans Hach Verdugo (Mexico) - Ivan Sabanov/Matej Sabanov (Croatia).Tecau and Krawietz obtained their only title together in June, in Halle (on grass), after the finals played in Rotterdam (hard) and Barcelona (clay).