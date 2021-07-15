 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tecau and Krawietz qualify for semifinals of Hamburg ATP tour

horia tecau

Romanian-German pair Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz qualified, on Wednesday, for the semifinals of the doubles' event of the 1,030,900-euro Hamburg ATP tournament, after 6-3, 6-2, with German pair Daniel Altmaier/Rudolf Molleker.

Top seeds Tecau and Krawietz obtained a quick victory, in just 54 minutes, without losing service, although Altmaier and Molleker had two opportunities to go on break.

Tecau and his partner ensured a cheque worth 17,960 euro and 180 ATP doubles points.

In the next to last act on clay in Hamburg, the Romanian-German pair will square off against the winners of the match between Jamie Cerretani (USA)/Hans Hach Verdugo (Mexico) - Ivan Sabanov/Matej Sabanov (Croatia).

Tecau and Krawietz obtained their only title together in June, in Halle (on grass), after the finals played in Rotterdam (hard) and Barcelona (clay).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.