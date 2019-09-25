Tecau-Rojer duo advanced to quarterfinals at ATP tournament in Zhuhai

The Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau / Jean-Julien Rojer qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the ATP tournament in Zhuhai (China) - Huajin Securities Zhuhai Championships, with prizes worth 931,335 US dollars, after defeating Australian pair made up of Nick Kyrgios/Matt Reid, with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

The main seeds managed to min in only 56 minutes.Tecau and Rojer secured a cheque worth 8,370 US dollars and 45ATP doubles points.In the quarterfinals, they will face off the pair made up of Dominik Koepfer (Germany)/Soonwoo Kwon (South Korea).