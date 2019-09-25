 
     
Tecau-Rojer duo advanced to quarterfinals at ATP tournament in Zhuhai

Horia Tecău Jean-Julien Rojer

The Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau / Jean-Julien Rojer qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event at the ATP tournament in Zhuhai (China) - Huajin Securities Zhuhai Championships, with prizes worth 931,335 US dollars, after defeating Australian pair made up of Nick Kyrgios/Matt Reid, with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 10-7. 

The main seeds managed to min in only 56 minutes. 

Tecau and Rojer secured a cheque worth 8,370 US dollars and 45ATP doubles points. 

In the quarterfinals, they will face off the pair made up of Dominik Koepfer (Germany)/Soonwoo Kwon (South Korea).

