Tecau-Rojer, through to Rogers Cup men's doubles second round

Romanian-Dutch tennis duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer on Wednesday advanced to the men's doubles second round at the 5,701,945-USD Rogers Cup ATP Masters 1,000 tournament in Montreal after defeating Christian Garin (Chile) / Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) 6-3 6-3.

Fifth-seed Tecau-Rojer won in just 42 minutes.For their performance so far they get 20,500 US dollars and 90 ATP doubles points.In the second round, the Romanian-Dutch pairing will play Rajeev Ram (USA) / Joe Salisbury (Great Britain).