Tecau-Rojer win Winston-Salem Open men's doubles title

Romanian-Dutch pairing Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer won the title of the men's doubles event of the 691,415-USD Winston-Salem Open ATP tournament in North Carolina, after defeating American-Indian double James Cerretani / Leander Paes, with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Tecau and Rojer, seeded 2nd, the current title holders, managed to win the event in 67 minutes, taking advantage of eight double errors made by their opponents.Tecau and Rojer have already defeated Cerretani and Paes this year, 6-2 7-6 (2) in the Dubai Tennis Championships final.Romanian-Dutch duo Tecau-Rojer who have to defend their US Open title, will be rewarded for the victory at the Winston-Salem Open with a cheque worth 38,120 US dollars and 250 ATP points.