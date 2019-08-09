 
     
Ten Iraqi migrants caught when trying to leave the country, hidden in a TIR truck

vama nadlac

Ten Iraqi migrants were caught on Friday morning trying to leave Romania illegally, through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), while hiding among the boxes with merchandise transported by a TIR truck. 

The truck was driven by a Turkish citizen, aged 48, and, according to the documents, he was transporting several types of merchandise packed in boxes, on Turkey-Poland route. 

"Following the specific risk analysis, the border policemen conducted a thorough control of the means of transport. Thus, inside the semi-trailer, 10 persons were found hidden among the transported merchandise. During the preliminary checks, the border policemen established that the respective persons are Iraqi citizens, namely three men, three women and four children, with the adults aged between 18 and 40, while the minors between 2 and 9, why applied for asylum in our country. They intended to get to states in Western Europe," a release of the Arad Border Police informs. 

The Turkish driver is being investigated for migrant trafficking, whereas the Iraqi citizens for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.

