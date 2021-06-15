Ten migrants attempt to cross border into Hungary hiding in truck, walking

Ten migrants have been caught in the last 24 hours by the Arad border police as they tried to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hiding in a truck or walking in the field.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Arad Border Police, a truck driven by a Bulgarian carrying furniture to Italy was checked at the Varsand crossing point. Yet, eight migrants were hidden in the trailer.

"The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the border sector for investigation where, following checks, the border police determined that they were citizens from Afghanistan, aged between 14 and 20, asylum seekers in Romania," the release said.

In the area of the border town of Nadlac, a patrol noticed two people walking in the field.

"Since they did not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the border sector headquarters to carry out the checks. The investigation has established that they are Afghani citizens, aged 18 and 19 respectively," the source added.

In both cases, border police are conducting checks.