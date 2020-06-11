Ten migrants from Afghanistan caught trying to cross the border to Hungary

Ten migrants from Afghanistan, among whom three children, were caught while trying to cross the border on foot across a field to reach to Hungary, and from there to Western Europe.

The border policemen at Nadlac crossing point caught the migrants 400 metres far from the border with the neighboring state."The ten foreign citizens were transported to the headquarters of the Nadlac Border Checkpoint, for investigations. The first verifications showed that the group was made of ten citizens from Afghanistan, seven adults and three minors. The adults were aged between 18 and 24 and the minors between 15 and 16. They said they intended to reach Western Europe," reads a press release of the Arad Border Police.The adult migrants are investigated for illegally trying to cross the state border.