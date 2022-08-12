Ten Romanian movies to be screened at this year's Sarajevo Film Festival

Ten of the movies that will be screened at the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival running between August 12 - 19 are Romanian productions featured as part of an initiative supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) as event partner, the ICR said in a release on Friday.

The 10 Romanian movies selected for the festival are as follows:

* in the feature film category: "Oameni de treaba/Men of Deeds", director: Paul Negoescu, world premiere screening, Romania-Bulgaria co-production, 2022;

* in the short film category: "Amok", directed by: Balazs Turai, shown in regional premiere, Hungary-Romania co-production, 2022;

* in the student film category: "Mon Ami", director: Carina Dasoveanu, international premiere screening, Romania, 2022; and "Eu si sora mea/My Sister and I", director: Theodor Ionita, international premiere screening, Romania, 2022;

* in the documentary category: "Apropiere/Too Close", director: Botond Pusok, world premiere screening, Romania-Hungary co-production, 2022; and "Pocalul. Despre fii şi fiice/The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters", directed by Catalina Tesar and Dana Bunescu, world premiere screening.

Showcased in the Focus section will be "R.M.N" directed by Cristian Mungiu, a Romania-France-Belgium-Sweden co-production, 2022; "Miracol/Miracle" directed by Bogdan George Apetri, a Romania-Czech Republic-Latvia co-production, 2022; and "Broadway", directed by Christos Massalas - a Greece-France-Romania co-production, 2021.

The movie "Sotul meu musulman/My Muslim Husband" directed by Daniel Barnuti and Alexandra Lizeta Barnuti was selected to participate in Docu Rough Cut Boutique, a platform dedicated to documentary projects in the advanced phase of the editing process.

The following artists were selected to represent Romania in the Talents Sarajevo program: Alina Serban, Iulian Daniel Popa, Vlad-Florin Brumaru, Cezar Grumazescu, Ana Dumitrascu, Miruna Minculescu, Ramona Aristide. AGERPRES