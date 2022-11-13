Ten Syrians discovered in minibus carrying double-glazed windows from Bulgaria

Ten Syrian citizens, aged between 12 and 35, were discovered by the Giurgiu border police while trying to enter Romania, hidden in a minibus that was carrying double-glazed windows from Bulgaria for a commercial company from Romania.

"At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point, on the way to enter the country, a Bulgarian citizen, aged 35, who was driving a minibus, presented himself for border formalities. According to the documents accompanying the goods, the driver was transporting double-glazed windows from Bulgaria for a commercial company from Romania. Proceeding to check the exterior of the means of transport, the border police found that under the double-glazed windows there were two specially arranged locations. Upon a thorough control of the means of transport, they discovered, inside the two specially arranged compartments, eight male persons and two female persons," an ITPF Giurgiu press release reads.

No identity documents were found on the ten people, but they declared that they were Syrian citizens.

According to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol at the border, the Syrian citizens and the means of transport were taken over by the Bulgarian authorities in order to continue the investigations and arrange the necessary legal measures.