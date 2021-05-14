 
     
Tennis: Alexandra Dulgheru qualifies to semifinals of Saint-Gaudens (ITF)

Romanian tennis player Alexandra Dulgheru qualified to the semifinals of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Saint-Gaudens (France), on Friday, after 7-5, 6-4 against Kristina Kucova (Slovakia).

Dulgheru (31 years old, #674 WTA) won after two hours and 32 minutes against the third seed Kucova.

In the next to last act, Dulgheru will meet the first seed, Swiss player Viktorija Golubic (28 years old, #72 WTA).

The only previous match-up between Dulgheru and Golubic ended in a win for the Swiss player, by 6-3, 6-3, in 2018, in the round of 16 in Burnie (Australia), reports agerpres.

