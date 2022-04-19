 
     
Tennis: Ana Bogdan, qualified for round of 16 of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Istanbul, with a total prize pool of 239,477 dollars, by beating Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Bogdan (29 years old, the 90th in the WTA) won in an hour and 24 minutes, versus a 24-year-old player, better ranked in the world (the 63rd in the WTA).

Ana Bogdan secured a cheque for 3,675 dollars and 49 WTA points, according to agerpres.ro.

In the next round, the Romanian will face the Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the third seed victorious 6-2, 6-0 versus her compatriot Marina Melnikova.

