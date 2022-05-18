Tennis: Bara and Buzarnescu, in the last qualifying round at Roland Garros

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Mihaela Buzarnescu managed to reach the last qualifying round for the main singles event of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, after the victories scored on Wednesday in Paris.

Bara (27 years old, the 114th in the WTA), the fifth seed in the preliminary event, defeated 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 the Frenchwoman Selena Janicijevic (19 years old, the 344th in the WTA) after three hours of play.

Irina Bara's opponent in the last qualifying round will be the Japanese Nao Hibino (27 years old, the 215th in the WTA).

Mihaela Buzarnescu (34 years old, the 118th in the WTA) defeated Susan Bandecchi (23 years old, the 190th in the WTA) in two symmetrical sets, 6-3, 6-3, after one hour and 29 minutes.

Mihaela's opponent in the last qualifying round will be the Swedish Mirjam Bjorklund (23 years old, the 150th in the WTA).

The two Romanians each secured a cheque for 25,600 euros and 30 WTA points.

Simona Halep, Sorana Cirstea, Gabriela Ruse, Irina Begu and Ana Bogdan are qualified directly to the main event. The draw for the main singles event will take place on Thursday, in Paris, at 19:45 (Romanian time).

