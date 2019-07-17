Tennis: Bara,Tig pair qualifies for quarterfinals of the doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open tournament

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Patricia Maria Tig on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the BRD Bucharest Open (WTA) tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Romanian Capital City, after defeating in the first round the pair Cristina Bucsa (Spain)/Prarthana Thombare (India), 6-2, 7-5.

The two Romanian players, who benefited from a wild card from the organisers, needed 1 hour and 21 minutes of playing to seal their victory. They are set to meet next, in the quarterfinals, the winner of the match between Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)/Raluca Olaru (Romania/N.1) - Giorgia Marchetti (Italy)/Laura Pigossi (Brazil).

For qualifying to the quarterfinals Irina Bara and Patricia Maria Tig won 1,920 US dollars and 60 WTA points.