 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Bara,Tig pair qualifies for quarterfinals of the doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open tournament

www.bihon.ro
Irina Bara

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Patricia Maria Tig on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the BRD Bucharest Open (WTA) tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Romanian Capital City, after defeating in the first round the pair Cristina Bucsa (Spain)/Prarthana Thombare (India), 6-2, 7-5.

The two Romanian players, who benefited from a wild card from the organisers, needed 1 hour and 21 minutes of playing to seal their victory. They are set to meet next, in the quarterfinals, the winner of the match between Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)/Raluca Olaru (Romania/N.1) - Giorgia Marchetti (Italy)/Laura Pigossi (Brazil).

For qualifying to the quarterfinals Irina Bara and Patricia Maria Tig won 1,920 US dollars and 60 WTA points.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.