 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Gabriela Ruse, qualifies for round of 16 of Transylvania Open (WTA)

pro sport
Elena-Gabriela Ruse,

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse qualified for the round of 16 of the Transylvania Open (WTA 250) tournament, with total prizes of 251,750 dollars and hosted by BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, on Tuesday evening, after defeating the French Harmony Tan 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3, told Agerpres.

Ruse (24 years old, 104 WTA) won after two hours and 34 minutes.

The two players were tied before this duel, 1-1, both matches taking place in Grenoble. Ruse won in 2018 in the round of 16, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, and Tan won in 2019, in the semifinals, 6-3, 5-0 (Ruse dropped out).

Gabriela Ruse secured a cheque for 3,800 dollars and 30 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she will face the Chinese Xiyu Wang (21 years old, 59 in the WTA), the seventh seed, who defeated Jaqueline Cristian on Tuesday 6-3, 6-3.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.