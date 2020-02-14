 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for semifinals of ITF tournament in Trnava

gsp.ro
Jaqueline Cristian

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Trnava (Slovakia), equipped with total prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating Austrian Julia Grabher, 6-1, 6-0.

Cristian (aged 21, WTA's 198), seed no.4, sealed her victory in 63 minutes, against her 7th seeded opponent. 

The Romanian player defeated Grabher (23, WTA's 221) before, last year, in the quarterfinals of the Chiasso tournament (Switzerland, 25,000 US dollars), Jaqueline Cristian.

In the semifinals, Jaqueline Cristian will meet the winner of the match between Bosnian Dea Herdzelas (23, WTA's 413) and Russian Victoria Kan (24, WTA's 245).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.