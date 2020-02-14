Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for semifinals of ITF tournament in Trnava

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Trnava (Slovakia), equipped with total prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating Austrian Julia Grabher, 6-1, 6-0.

Cristian (aged 21, WTA's 198), seed no.4, sealed her victory in 63 minutes, against her 7th seeded opponent.The Romanian player defeated Grabher (23, WTA's 221) before, last year, in the quarterfinals of the Chiasso tournament (Switzerland, 25,000 US dollars), Jaqueline Cristian.In the semifinals, Jaqueline Cristian will meet the winner of the match between Bosnian Dea Herdzelas (23, WTA's 413) and Russian Victoria Kan (24, WTA's 245).