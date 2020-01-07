Tennis: Marius Copil qualifies for quarterfinals of doubles event in Bendigo (challenger)

The pair made of the Romanian tennis player Marius Copil and Ukrainian Denis Molceanov on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Bendigo (Australia), equipped with total prizes worth 162,480 US dollars, after defeating the pair Jaume Munar (Spain)/Emil Ruusuvuori (Finland), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-3.

Copil and Molceanov sealed their victory after one hour and 27 minutes of playing. The winners scored 6 aces and the defeated 5.Copil and his partner won a cheque worth 1,920 US dollars and 25 ATP points in th doubles event.In the quarterfinals, Copil and Molceanov will meet 3rd seeded Jonathan Erlich (Israel)/Andrei Vasilevski (Belarus).On Monday, in the first singles round, Copil got defeated by Australian Andrew Harris, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7).