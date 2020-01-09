 
     
Tennis: Patricia Tig qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Bendigo (Australia)

Patricia Tig

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Bendigo (Australia), equipped with total prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after defeating Australian Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Tig (25, WTA's 113), seed no.1, needed 1 hours and 28 minutes to seal her victory against her 20-year old opponent, WTA's 258.

In the quarterfinals, Patricia Tig is set to meet Hungarian Anna Bondar (22, WTA's 224). The two players only met once before, last year, in Bucharest (WTA), in the first round of the competition, when the Romanian won by 6-2, 6-1.

