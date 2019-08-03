Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for final of Karlsruhe tournament (WTA 125K)

Romanian tennis player Patricia Maria Tig on Saturday qualified for the final of the tournament in Karlsruhe (Germany), WTA 125K, equipped with total prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after defeating Italian Jasmine Paolini, 6-2, 6-0.

Tig (25, WTA's 223) continues to climb up fast in the charts, aspiring for top 100, as she defeated her 23-year-old opponent, WTA's 132, in 58 minutes.Patricia Tig didn't lose one serve and she saved two break balls.The Romanian player won a cheque worth 11,000 US dollars and 95 WTA points for reaching the final, which she will play against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck (25, WTA's 65), seed no. 2, who defeated Spaniard Paula Badosa Gilbert in the semifinals, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).