Tennis: Romania's Paar advances to round of 16 at Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe

Romanian tennis player Laura Ioana Paar (WTA's 253rd) qualified on Monday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Karlsruhe (Germany) - Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe, with prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after defeating, in the first round, Romanian national Jacqueline Adina Cristian (WTA's 201st), in two symmetrical sets, with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Paar, who came from qualifications, needed one hour and 43 minutes to defeat Cristian and advance to the next round.

In the round of 16, the Romanian national will have a difficult mission, namely she is to face off the winner of the event between Belgians Greetje Minnen (WTA's 123rd) and Alison Van Uytvanck (WTA's 65th, 2nd seed).