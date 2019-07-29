 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Romania's Paar advances to round of 16 at Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe

australian open facebook
australian open general tenis

Romanian tennis player Laura Ioana Paar (WTA's 253rd) qualified on Monday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Karlsruhe (Germany) - Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe, with prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after defeating, in the first round, Romanian national Jacqueline Adina Cristian (WTA's 201st), in two symmetrical sets, with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Paar, who came from qualifications, needed one hour and 43 minutes to defeat Cristian and advance to the next round.

In the round of 16, the Romanian national will have a difficult mission, namely she is to face off the winner of the event between Belgians Greetje Minnen (WTA's 123rd) and Alison Van Uytvanck (WTA's 65th, 2nd seed).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.