Tennis: Simona Halep advances to 3rd spot in WTA ranking

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has climbed one spot advancing to the third position in the world ranking of professional tennis players (Women's Tennis Association - WTA), released on Monday.

Halep, who is not playing in the first week of the year, follows Australian Ashleigh Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the ranking, with second-ranked Karolina Pliskova only having less than 100 points more than Halep. Romanian-born Canadian player Bianca Andreescu ranks 6th.The other Romanian players in top 100 are Sorana Cirstea, stagnating at 74, and Ana Bogdan, who climbed one step to 97.In the doubles ranking, there are four Romanians in the top 100, ranked 45th (+2) - Monica Niculescu, 46th (+2) - Raluca Olaru, 73rd (stagnating) - Irina Begu and 86th (stagnating) - Irina Bara.The singles WTA ranking:1 (1). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 7,851 points2 (2). Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,5253 (4). Simona Halep 5,4624 (3). Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5,3115 (6). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,0756 (5). Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 4,9357 (7). Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,7218 (8). Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 4,6859 (9). Kiki Bertens (The Netherlands) 4,24510 (10). Serena Williams (USA) 3,935..........................................................74 (74). Sorana Cirstea 77897 (98). Ana Bogdan 684101 (102). Irina-Camelia Begu 669112 (113). Mihaela Buzarnescu 596113 (114). Patricia Maria Tig 593127 (118). Monica Niculescu 488161 (164). Irina Bara 367182 (185). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 325208 (211). Jaqueline Cristian 285217 (220). Laura Ioana Paar 277268 (269). Alexandra Cadantu 220281 (282). Nicoleta Dascalu 203...WTA doubles ranking1 (1). Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 7,110 points2 (3). Timea Babos (Hungary) 6,9153 (2). Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6,9004 (4). Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan) 6,7055 (5). Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) 6,6556 (6). Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6,6157 (7). Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 4,9558 (8). Yifan Xu (China) 4,9508 (8). Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) 4,95010 (10). Shuai Zhang (China) 4,705......................................................45 (47). Monica Niculescu 1,58746 (48). Raluca Olaru 1,56573 (73). Irina-Camelia Begu 1,20586 (86). Irina Bara 1,046