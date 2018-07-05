Tennis: Simona Halep advances to third round of Wimbledon tournament

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's no. 1, has easily qualified for the third round of the grass court Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday, after defeating Chinese Saisai Zheng, 7-5, 6-0.

Halep (26 of age), the winner of this year's Roland Garros defeated her 24-year opponent, WTA's 126, in 1 hour and 16 minutes of playing.Simona Halep won a cheque worth GBP 100,000 and 130 WTA points for her performance so far in this competition, with her next opponent to be Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh (32, WTA's 48), who defeated Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena in the second round, 6-3, 6-3.Halep defeated Su-Wei Hsieh in their only meeting from 2013, in the first round of the Cincinnati tournament, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2.Halep is the second Romanian player who advanced to the third round of the Wimbledon tournament, after Mihaela Buzarnescu.