Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies for final of WTA tournament in Rome

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, qualified for the final of the WTA tournament in Rome on Sunday, with total prizes of 2,098,290 US dollars, after defeating Garbine Muguruza )Spain), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Halep (28 years old) will play her third final in Rome, after she was defeated in 2017 and 2018 in the last act by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Halep secured a cheque worth 150,000 euros and 585 WTA points, and in the final she will face off a Czech player, the winner between Karolina Pliskova (second seeded) and Marketa Vondrousova (12th seeded).