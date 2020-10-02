Tennis: Tecau, Rojer, easy qualification for second round of Roland Garros doubles

Jean-Julien Rojer qualified easily for the second round of the men's doubles tennis tournament at Roland Garros on Thursday after Cristian Garin (Chile) / Pedro Martinez (Spain) forfeited at the end of the first set, won 6-1 by the Romanian-Dutch team, according to Agerpres.

Tecau and his partner, the 12th seed, were on the field for only 22 minutes.

Tecau and Rojer secured a cheque for 23,920 euros and 90 ATP doubles points.

In the next round, Tecau and Rojer, last year's quarterfinalists, will face the pair Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) / Jonny O'Mara (Great Britain), who beat Gianluca Mager (Italy) / Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain), 6-1, 6-2.

Tecau and Rojer defeated Arvalo and O'Mara 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open.