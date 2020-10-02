 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Tecau, Rojer, easy qualification for second round of Roland Garros doubles

telekomsport.ro
Horia Tecau și Jean-Julien Rojer

Jean-Julien Rojer qualified easily for the second round of the men's doubles tennis tournament at Roland Garros on Thursday after Cristian Garin (Chile) / Pedro Martinez (Spain) forfeited at the end of the first set, won 6-1 by the Romanian-Dutch team, according to Agerpres.

Tecau and his partner, the 12th seed, were on the field for only 22 minutes.

Tecau and Rojer secured a cheque for 23,920 euros and 90 ATP doubles points.

In the next round, Tecau and Rojer, last year's quarterfinalists, will face the pair Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) / Jonny O'Mara (Great Britain), who beat Gianluca Mager (Italy) / Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain), 6-1, 6-2.

Tecau and Rojer defeated Arvalo and O'Mara 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the US Open.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.