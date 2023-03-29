Tennis: Victor Cornea qualifies for the quarterfinals of the doubles event in Sanremo (challenger)

The Romanian-Croatian pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Franko Skugor qualified, on Wednesday, for the quarter-finals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Sanremo (Italy), equipped with total prizes of 145,000 euros , after defeating Ivan Liutarevich (Belarus)/Vladislav Manafov (Ukraine), 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 10-8.

Cornea and Skugor, who did not manage a single break in this match, missing their only chance, won after an hour and a half of playing, told Agerpres.

Cornea and his partner won a cheque of 1,750 euros and 25 ATP points in doubles for reaching this far in the competition.

In the quarterfinals, Cornea and Skugor, who at the weekend played the final of the challenger tournament in Biel/Bienne, will face Czechs Roman Jebavy/Adam Pavlasek, seeds no. 3.