Teodor Melescanu elected Senate President

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Senator Teodor Melescanu was elected President of the Romanian Senate in a run-off on Tuesday having garnered 73 votes for in a plenary session, according to parliamentary sources.

Melescanu was supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators, while his opponent Alina Gorghiu was endorsed by the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and ALDE, having won 59 votes; two more were nulls.