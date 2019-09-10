Teodor Melescanu elected Senate President

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Senator Teodor Melescanu was elected President of the Romanian Senate in a run-off on Tuesday having garnered 73 votes for in a plenary session to his opponent Alina Gheorghiu's 59.

Of 136 attending senators, 134 voted and two votes were invalidated.

Alina Gorghiu was voted in the run-off by the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) senators.

In the first round Ion Popa also competed on behalf of ALDE.